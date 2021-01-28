Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

