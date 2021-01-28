Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target increased by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Malibu Boats from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $3,319,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

