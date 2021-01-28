Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of BC stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,554,000. AJO LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

