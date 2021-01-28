Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.71.
Shares of BC stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,554,000. AJO LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
