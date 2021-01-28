NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. NN Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.