Citigroup Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $47.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FL. Raymond James increased their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 45,138 shares worth $1,995,920. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.