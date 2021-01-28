Raymond James Begins Coverage on Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TCYSF stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Tecsys has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $47.66.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

