Vonovia’s (VONOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

VONOY opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

