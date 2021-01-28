A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

