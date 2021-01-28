Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

