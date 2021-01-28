Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

