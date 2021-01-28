Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $135.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

