Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK opened at $697.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $721.95 and a 200 day moving average of $636.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

