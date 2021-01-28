Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,990 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NWE opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.