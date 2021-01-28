Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NWE opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.