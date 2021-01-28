Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

