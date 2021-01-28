Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 4,950 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NYSE WMB opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

