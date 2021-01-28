Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 214,917 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Shares of PH opened at $249.92 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day moving average is $231.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

