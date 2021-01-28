Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 290 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the third quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $7,403,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $269,286 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPL opened at $806.10 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $895.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $763.58 and a 200 day moving average of $587.54.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

