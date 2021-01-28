TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Purchases $35,699.60 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Bradley M. Tirpak acquired 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $35,699.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,699.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.23. TSR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Get TSR alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised TSR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.