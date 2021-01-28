Insider Selling: GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells 2,452 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,452 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $45,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.