Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 90,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16.

TSE:CR opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.68.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

