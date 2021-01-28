KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Sells $65,333.64 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $65,333.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KVH Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

