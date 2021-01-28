Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $770,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kade Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $79,095.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.00. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $32,604,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

