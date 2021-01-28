202 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

