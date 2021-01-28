Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 613,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.