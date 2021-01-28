REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.65. REACT Group plc (REAT.L) shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 10,579,846 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of £6.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

In related news, insider Mark Braund acquired 582,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,826.85 ($7,612.82). Also, insider Michael Joyce sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

