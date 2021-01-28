Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.