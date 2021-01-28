Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG) Shares Gap Up to $118.00

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) (LON:JOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $127.50. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 505,930 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) Company Profile (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.