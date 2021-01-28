Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $427.30

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 427.30 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 418.80 ($5.47), with a volume of 3684164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.40 ($5.44).

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

