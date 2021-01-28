Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) (LON:RSE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $291.68

Shares of Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) (LON:RSE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.68 and traded as low as $280.00. Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) shares last traded at $286.50, with a volume of 8,615 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) Company Profile (LON:RSE)

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

