Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Sells 7,068 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSOD opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

