Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Sells 7,068 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CSOD opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $61.39.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.