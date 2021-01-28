MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Shares of MKSI opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.53. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

