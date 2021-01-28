Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells 7,060 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,491,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30.

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20.

UPLD opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $320,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

