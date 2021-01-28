Barclays Reiterates €99.00 Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA:AIR opened at €84.36 ($99.25) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.28. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

