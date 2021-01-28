Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.83 ($71.57).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €61.85 ($72.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70. Stabilus S.A. has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €64.50 ($75.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.