Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.16 ($2.54).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.