Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.13 ($128.39).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €104.65 ($123.12) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is €105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

