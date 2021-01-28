Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 166,702 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in HP by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HP by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

