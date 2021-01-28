International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

