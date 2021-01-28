International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,888,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 137,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

