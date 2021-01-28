International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 4,375 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 332,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 87,241 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. 140166 increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

