International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $136,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 278.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

