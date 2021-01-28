589 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $249.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average is $234.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.