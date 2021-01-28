International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $141,000 in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 39,070 shares during the period.

DMB opened at $14.39 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

