Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average is $213.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

