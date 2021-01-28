Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 2,771 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

