Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 613 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

NYSE RNG opened at $358.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.26 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

