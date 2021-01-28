Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after buying an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after buying an additional 536,850 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

