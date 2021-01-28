Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total transaction of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $291.19 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

