Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

